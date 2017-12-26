LOOK: Lonzo Ball gave Lavar Ball a $400,000 Rolls-Royce for Christmas

Lavar Ball has gotten a lot of mileage out of his big mouth, and now he's got a fresh new set of wheels to carry him even further.

Those new wheels came courtesy of Ball's oldest son, Lonzo. The rookie Lakers guard surprised his parents with a brand new Rolls-Royce Dawn for Christmas, and that's certainly a gift fit for the CEO of Big Baller Brand. The car is worth just over $400,000.

Lonzo delivered his present after the Lakers lost to the Timberwolves at Staples Center on Christmas night.

Hope everyone had a very Merry Christmas especially my parents #ItsTheLeastICouldDo 🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/UJCMPXbagD — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) December 26, 2017

The first year of Lonzo's rookie deal will pay him just over $6.2 million, so that certainly helps when it comes to over-delivering on Christmas like this. Unfortunately for Ball's two younger brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo, they're not quite as flush with Lithuanian currency just yet, so we'll have to assume their gifts weren't quite as boujee this year.