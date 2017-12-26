LOOK: Lonzo Ball gave Lavar Ball a $400,000 Rolls-Royce for Christmas
The Lakers rookie dropped some serious cash on his parents' Christmas gift
Lavar Ball has gotten a lot of mileage out of his big mouth, and now he's got a fresh new set of wheels to carry him even further.
Those new wheels came courtesy of Ball's oldest son, Lonzo. The rookie Lakers guard surprised his parents with a brand new Rolls-Royce Dawn for Christmas, and that's certainly a gift fit for the CEO of Big Baller Brand. The car is worth just over $400,000.
Lonzo delivered his present after the Lakers lost to the Timberwolves at Staples Center on Christmas night.
The first year of Lonzo's rookie deal will pay him just over $6.2 million, so that certainly helps when it comes to over-delivering on Christmas like this. Unfortunately for Ball's two younger brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo, they're not quite as flush with Lithuanian currency just yet, so we'll have to assume their gifts weren't quite as boujee this year.
-
NBA pick from model on 46-22 heater
SportsLine's Projection Model releases strong pick on Kings-Clippers
-
Did LeBron get son Yeezys for Christmas?
Bronny James had the Boost 350s with his Christmas gifts
-
Bulls-Bucks pick from hot Bulls expert
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the Bulls' pulse and locked in a play for Tuesday night.
-
Report: Bucks, Warriors had trade talks
Milwaukee is in need of frontcourt depth, and Golden State has a surplus of big men
-
Explaining the Celtics' recent struggles
After a 22-5 start, the Celtics are just 5-5 in their last 10 games
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 26: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
Add a Comment