LOOK: Lonzo Ball names his top 5 rappers, and it doesn't include a single West Coaster

Lonzo Ball plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. You would think that for that reason, he'd have a special appreciation for the West Coast's rich tradition of rap music. Apparently, however, that isn't the case. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, the same guy that disrespected Nas apparently has a top five nearly entirely comprised of Atlanta-based rappers ... and Drake. And that's not even the best part.

After Lonzo Ball hit a 3 in transition, he ran back down the sideline toward where rapper Quavo was sitting in his halfcourt seat. Quavo, stood up and approved. Ball said Quavo is one of his top-five rappers today. pic.twitter.com/ODNbh3c8LH — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) February 27, 2018

"Top five rappers?" he said when asked about the best in the game. "Uh, my top five is uh ... Future, Drake, Quavo, Offset and uh ... 21 [Savage]."

Never mind the disrespect towards his own city ... WHAT ABOUT TAKEOFF? You know, the guy that is with Quavo and Offset? MIGOS. Everyone knows that Migos counts as one, it's a cheat. Ball tried to back out of it, however, and said that he would add Travis Scott, who is Houston-based.

Looking back at it I could’ve just said Migos and added Trav... — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) February 26, 2018

There seems to be one major person missing off of this list: Kendrick Lamar. No list has to be objective, and I get that, but you're in a silver age of West Coast hip hop. You've got Top Dawg Entertainment (Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock), Vince Staples, even Odd Future if you're into that.

When it comes to hip hop, Atlanta currently reigns king. Los Angeles and New York, while still churning out talent, hit some rough times. But Los Angeles is back. You're a Ball. Pander a little bit. LaVar would be so disappointed.

So fine, Lonzo's list is probably terrible. Maybe Magic Johnson should take a look and ask him if he wants to be in Atlanta. What's really bizarre is that it's not like Lonzo is new here. He was raised in Los Angeles. Apparently, he just never got into the local scene. And to be fair, he was born in 1997, after the golden age in Los Angeles. He would have grown up through the talent drought. But that doesn't mean he wouldn't have heard N.W.A., Tupac or Snoop Dogg on every corner in California.