A Los Angeles Lakers fan was injured while attempting a half-court shot as part of a contest during Sunday's game between the Lakers and the Houston Rockets, appearing to suffer a lower leg injury as he made his attempt. The fan, a man named Anthony, was trying to win $55,000 as part of a promotion with MGM Rewards.

Anthony's half-court shot wasn't that far off, as he missed just to the left of the rim. But as he tried to slow down and stop his momentum from the run-up, he fell to the ground and began clutching at his lower leg in obvious pain. Anthony struggled to get up afterwards, and his injury prevented him from making any more attempts in the rest of the contest.

As of Monday afternoon, details about the fan -- including his exact identity and the nature of his injury -- weren't immediately known.

The Lakers would end up earning a narrow 105-104 win over the Rockets, giving them an 8-6 record as they hold second place in the Pacific Division early in the 2023-24 season. They will play their next two games at home with an In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz and another game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.