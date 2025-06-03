The Orlando Magic unveiled a new logo and three new uniforms Tuesday as part of a rebranding for the franchise. As part of the rebrand, the Magic updated their logo to pay tribute to the team's iconic past with "the star."

Orlando will have a white, black, and blue jersey that evoke nostalgia from the teams of the 1990s, while featuring a "new-look" cascading star trail.

"The Orlando Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court. The logo and uniforms are an extension of that mission and a direct reflection of the excellence our organization strives for from our ownership to our staff, coaches and players," Magic executive vice president of marketing and social responsibility Shelly Wilkes said in a statement. "Based on fan feedback, the new logo was a collaboration and really a labor of love keeping in mind the affinity our fans have for our brand identity. This logo and new uniforms signify the beginning of a new era of excellence for the Magic while paying homage to the past. We are excited to build upon our rich history with a modernized version of the uniform and logo that our fan base cherishes."

The star will replace the "A" in both "Orlando" and "Magic" in each of the jerseys. The team's Association (white), Icon (blue), and Statement (black) jerseys will still be the same iconic colors fans have associated with the NBA franchise since its inception in 1989.

The Statement uniforms are the only Jordan Brand uniform in the three-jersey lineup, and is influenced by the Magic's original on-court warm-up jackets that featured bold pinstripes and "the star" icon on the shorts.

The team is holding a celebration of the new logo and uniforms at an event Tuesday at the Kia Center.