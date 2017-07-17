LOOK: Man offers life-sized balloon sculpture of 76ers' Joel Embiid for tools
The self-described 'balloon prodigy' is looking for power tools and building materials in return.
A Philadelphia 76ers fan is trusting the process by offering a life-sized Joel Embiid balloon sculpture online in exchange for tools.
The viral ad that was posted a month ago asking not for money, but a return that will help improve seller's shop with tools and building materials. Here's a look at the sculpture in all its glory:
The Craigslist poster, who claims to be "some sort of balloon prodigy," used this message in the ad:
I don't know how or why but I am some sort of balloon prodigy, I can make literally anything out of balloons. Ridiculous giant balloon sculptures are great for parties, as a gift or just to leave on someone's porch as a weird and confusing joke. I left a 5 foot T. rex in the first unlocked car I could find and I still laugh about it every day. I can deliver most sculptures by car but large structures like a castle or working balloon pub would need to be finished on site.
Lifesized balloon sculptures take all day to make and can run into the thousands of dollars from party companies most of whom don't offer anything so customizable to begin with. I am looking to trade for tools. I got bored with balloons and am moving on to make things out of wood.
I am especially interested in:
Jointer/planer
Miter saw
A better miter gauge for my table saw
Impact driver
Router bits or accessories
Oscillating multi-tool
I can also always use building materials and useful things to keep my shop running well or just anything very interesting. I am not looking for money, some people actually do this for a career and I don't want to take a paying job from them.
Good luck, balloon prodigy.
-
Report: Melo requests trade to Rockets
Melo is reportedly finished with New York and has asked for a trade to Houston
-
Report: Cavs almost traded for George
Cavaliers almost got Paul George, but Pacers closed the door on them
-
GP has quote of the year for BIG3 league
The Hall of Fame point guard was not in New York City for the league's first practices
-
Wade-Miami Heat reunion in the works?
There are ways for Dwyane Wade to go back to Miami but right now it seems unlikely
-
Pierce trolls Ainge on return to Boston
Pierce showed up in Boston donning a pair of Brooklyn Nets shorts
-
Noel's agent unhappy with offers
The restricted free agent wants to return to Dallas but the two sides are still working it...
Add a Comment