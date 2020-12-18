It started, as these things often do, with two bored guys in their twenties wanting to settle the question of who the better FIFA player was. Mavericks players Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson faced off in a game of FIFA 20 with the following gentleman's wager: the loser would have to wear a custom football jersey of the winner's choice to Dallas' next game.

Doncic went on to beat Brunson over two legs -- on the ex-Villanova guard's Twitch stream, no less -- though he didn't need both matches to prove how much better he was than his teammate. The 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year won the first game 7-3, and the second 6-1, for a 13-4 win on aggregate with both players using Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo.

That was right after the coronavirus shutdown back in March and, with the NBA preseason tipping off this past week, Doncic found the perfect opportunity to make Brunson repay his debt. Brunson walked into Dallas' preseason home opener Thursday with a Cowboys jersey that had the No. 77 on the back and "Luka's Son" on the nameplate.

This punishment probably has an extra sting to it given that Brunson, who played college ball just 12 miles west of Philadelphia and is a die-hard Eagles fan, wanted Doncic to wear a custom Philadelphia jersey.