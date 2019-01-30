LOOK: Mavs rookie Luka Doncic to wear 'Ghostbusters' custom shoes for Madison Square Garden debut against Knicks

Luka Doncic is putting together one of the more impressive rookie campaigns in recent history. The Mavericks star has set milestone after milestone during his historic first-year run, while also establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with when it comes to his on-court footwear. The 19-year-old made his NBA Sneaker King debut a few weeks ago after a run of custom kicks inspired by KAWS and anime TV series "Dragon Ball Z."

It's hard to imagine taking the level of creativity on those customs and raising it, but Doncic, alongside customizer Martín Redondo, has done just that with the sneakers he plans to lace up during his Madison Square Garden debut on Wednesday against the Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension). The sneakers feature a "Ghostbusters" theme, making them the perfect shoe for Doncic to rock given that the movie was based in New York City.

Sneak Peek:



Look at the "Ghostbusters" custom kicks Mavericks rookie sensation @luka7doncic has in store for his Madison Square Garden debut tonight against the Knicks.



Designer: @melonkicks



Stay tuned for #NBASneakerKing on @CBSSportsNBA for more later this week! pic.twitter.com/7X31eVtktC — Ruben Palacios (@rubenp24_) January 30, 2019

Luka Doncic will make a mark at Madison Square Garden in his Nike customs. Martín Redondo/Melon Kicks

The custom work is expertly completed on the Nike Hyperdunk X lows, a silhouette that Doncic has gravitated to a ton during the season. The shoes feature many small details that pay homage to the classic film, including a depiction of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man on the heel of the kicks.

More details from the Nike customs Doncic will wear against the Knicks. Martín Redondo/Melon Kicks

Stay tuned for more NBA sneaker coverage and Volume 3 of the NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings later this week.