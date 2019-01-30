LOOK: Mavs rookie Luka Doncic to wear 'Ghostbusters' custom shoes for Madison Square Garden debut against Knicks
Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic continues to wear some of the best custom kicks on the court
Luka Doncic is putting together one of the more impressive rookie campaigns in recent history. The Mavericks star has set milestone after milestone during his historic first-year run, while also establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with when it comes to his on-court footwear. The 19-year-old made his NBA Sneaker King debut a few weeks ago after a run of custom kicks inspired by KAWS and anime TV series "Dragon Ball Z."
It's hard to imagine taking the level of creativity on those customs and raising it, but Doncic, alongside customizer Martín Redondo, has done just that with the sneakers he plans to lace up during his Madison Square Garden debut on Wednesday against the Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension). The sneakers feature a "Ghostbusters" theme, making them the perfect shoe for Doncic to rock given that the movie was based in New York City.
The custom work is expertly completed on the Nike Hyperdunk X lows, a silhouette that Doncic has gravitated to a ton during the season. The shoes feature many small details that pay homage to the classic film, including a depiction of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man on the heel of the kicks.
Stay tuned for more NBA sneaker coverage and Volume 3 of the NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings later this week.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA dunk contest, 3-point participants
The names of participants are already rolling in for All-Star Saturday Night
-
Celtics' Jabari Bird faces new charges
Bird was originally arraigned in September on domestic violence charges, and is now facing...
-
NBA Star Index: AD, LeBron teaming up?
If Davis were to join LeBron with the Lakers, would they be a threat to win it all this ye...
-
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Blazers vs. Jazz game 10,000 ti...
-
LeBron's form after injury key for L.A.
L.A., which has struggled to win with James out of action, truly needs its star back in full...
-
Pistons' Griffin denies wanting trade
Griffin said he's frustrated with how the season is going, but believes the Pistons can turn...