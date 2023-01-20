A Michael Jordan 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Patch Autograph Card sold for $840,000 at a PWCC auction Thursday evening, making it the sixth-highest selling Jordan card in card collecting history. The card is from 1997 -- a year before his second retirement -- but features a piece of his 1992 All-Star game jersey along with his autograph.

This type of card is difficult to find as only 23 were distributed, which is the same jersey number the six-time NBA champion wore through his career with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. The card sold this week was graded mint/near mint (BSG 8) by Beckett. Meanwhile, the autograph received a "pristine" score of 10.

"This is one of the most difficult Michael Jordan cards on the planet to acquire," said Jesse Craig, vice president of sales at PWCC Marketplace.

"It's actually really difficult to get a high autograph grade. A lot of these come in 8 auto grades, 9 auto grades. These might hit the auction blocks once every few years."

During the 1992 All-Star game, Jordan registered a team-high of 18 points for the East. He also added one rebound, five assists and two steals. The East team lost to Magic Johnson's West squad 153-113.

Jordan is often in the greatest of all time conversations, which means his memorabilia typically comes at a high price. One of his rookie cards was sold for $1.008 million at auction house Christie's last summer. In September, a Jordan jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals sold for a record $10.1 million at auction. The following month, a Wizards shooting shirt from his final career game sold privately for $900,000.