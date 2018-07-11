LOOK: Milwaukee Bucks rookie Donte Divincenzo is poor, just like you and me (for now)
One of us! One of us!
The most relatable player in the NBA, for the moment, is Donte Divincenzo. That's because the Milwaukee Bucks rookie, fresh off being picked 17th overall in last month's NBA draft, is painfully poor. His bank account stinks. It's awful. He's in the black, but just barely.
His new Bucks teammate D.J. Wilson shared this information on Instagram over the weekend via a photo showing Divincenzo's bank account, which pathetically boasts a grand total of $3.71. The caption? "[Divincenzo's] life is boutta change."
A sneaky hilarious part of this photo is that Divincenzo is displaying the bank app on his iPhone X, which retails for over $1,000.
The 21-year-old former Villanova star has yet to sign his first rookie contract with the Bucks, but it's coming -- as are the millions that it'll bring. But for now, he's stuck in Vegas during Summer League action with barely enough money to buy a snack, never mind gamble.
Heck, maybe gambling is what depleted that bank account so harshly in the first place. Vegas can get the best of any of us, and DiVincenzo has been sidelined by a groin injury so he's got to keep himself busy somehow.
Either way, something tells me he'll survive until that first paycheck hits in November, even if he has to borrow or get creative. If he gets desperate, he can always find some endorsement money, sell some autographs, or hustle on the local playgrounds for cash.
But, for now, we feel the struggle.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LeBron 'King of LA' mural erased
The artist was apparently sick of people messing with his artwork
-
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
All the info on the top names still on the market this offseason
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates as NBA free agency continues
-
NBA Summer League how to watch
The bracket is set for the Las Vegas Summer League
-
Durant beefs with teenager on Instagram
K.D. requests that you please stop tagging him in this trash
-
Best free agents still available
A bunch of deals have been agreed to, but guys like Clint Capela, Marcus Smart and Isaiah Thomas...