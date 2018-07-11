LOOK: Milwaukee Bucks rookie Donte Divincenzo is poor, just like you and me (for now)

The most relatable player in the NBA, for the moment, is Donte Divincenzo. That's because the Milwaukee Bucks rookie, fresh off being picked 17th overall in last month's NBA draft, is painfully poor. His bank account stinks. It's awful. He's in the black, but just barely.

His new Bucks teammate D.J. Wilson shared this information on Instagram over the weekend via a photo showing Divincenzo's bank account, which pathetically boasts a grand total of $3.71. The caption? "[Divincenzo's] life is boutta change."

Donte DiVincenzo could reaaaaaally use that first paycheck, @Bucks.



A sneaky hilarious part of this photo is that Divincenzo is displaying the bank app on his iPhone X, which retails for over $1,000.

The 21-year-old former Villanova star has yet to sign his first rookie contract with the Bucks, but it's coming -- as are the millions that it'll bring. But for now, he's stuck in Vegas during Summer League action with barely enough money to buy a snack, never mind gamble.

Heck, maybe gambling is what depleted that bank account so harshly in the first place. Vegas can get the best of any of us, and DiVincenzo has been sidelined by a groin injury so he's got to keep himself busy somehow.

Either way, something tells me he'll survive until that first paycheck hits in November, even if he has to borrow or get creative. If he gets desperate, he can always find some endorsement money, sell some autographs, or hustle on the local playgrounds for cash.

But, for now, we feel the struggle.