LOOK: NBA 2K releases new cover with Kyrie Irving in Celtics gear following trade

Kyrie Irving has a new team, and with it, a new NBA 2K cover.

Earlier this summer, the popular game named Irving as its cover athlete. But since that time, he's requested a trade from Cleveland, been traded to Boston, and now earned a brand new cover in his new Celtics gear. Here's the new cover NBA2K18 dropped on Thursday.

Introducing the NEW #NBA2K18 cover ft. @KyrieIrving in a Boston Celtics uniform, to be released at a later date! https://t.co/9fcRLMh02k pic.twitter.com/vmdFQkv1vh — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) September 7, 2017

Irving joins fine company among NBA superstars who have graced the game's cover since its inception including Paul George, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant.

The previous version was scheduled to be released on Sept. 19 for a pre-order price of $59.99, but with an audible on the cover, the release date is now TBD.

Irving was traded to the Boston Celtics earlier this month in a blockbuster move that sent Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, Brooklyn's 2018 first round pick, and a 2020 second rounder to Cleveland in exchange for Irving.