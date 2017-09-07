LOOK: NBA 2K releases new cover with Kyrie Irving in Celtics gear following trade

Irving was on the original cover decked out in a Cavs uniform

Kyrie Irving has a new team, and with it, a new NBA 2K cover.

Earlier this summer, the popular game named Irving as its cover athlete. But since that time, he's requested a trade from Cleveland, been traded to Boston, and now earned a brand new cover in his new Celtics gear. Here's the new cover NBA2K18 dropped on Thursday.

Irving joins fine company among NBA superstars who have graced the game's cover since its inception including Paul George, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant.

The previous version was scheduled to be released on Sept. 19 for a pre-order price of $59.99, but with an audible on the cover, the release date is now TBD. 

Irving was traded to the Boston Celtics earlier this month in a blockbuster move that sent Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, Brooklyn's 2018 first round pick, and a 2020 second rounder to Cleveland in exchange for Irving.

