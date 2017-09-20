LOOK: 'NBA 2K18' glitch awkwardly puts Draymond Green on Kevin Durant's lap

"NBA 2K18" is on the market, and with it come the hilarious glitches and bugs that make the mostly realistic game so fun to work through.

Although the game was just released on Tuesday, one Reddit user has already managed to figure out one major glitch in the system by finding a way to get Draymond Green to sit on Kevin Durant's lap. Seriously.

[Reddit]

Did "NBA 2K18" mistake KD for a chair? What's happening here? Don't NBA 2K creators know Durant has had a rough enough week dealing with his own self-inflicted social media blunders? Sure, Durant and Green are good pals and teammates, but I can hardly see the two of them consenting to this awkward video game bug.