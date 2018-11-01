LOOK: 'NBA Jam' duo shirts feature current NBA stars, effectively bring the razzle dazzle
You could even say they're on fire
If you're a basketball fan who also loves video games -- specifically the classic arcade-style offering "NBA Jam" -- you're probably going to want to check out the new line of shirts made by Homage.
The sports clothing company has released some incredible graphic tees that feature modern "NBA Jam" duos from across the league. It's a wonderful idea and the execution is tremendous. Most of them feature the game's famous selection screen, including customized player skill ratings.
Here's a look at some of them, and you can check out the full collection here.
Some of the duos are rather obvious pairs (Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, Russell Westbrook and Paul George, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons) while some others are...well, let's just say they likely wouldn't be your first choice when squaring up against a friend in Jam.
It's rather interesting that they offer a Lakers shirt featuring Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball but don't have one with LeBron James. Very interesting indeed.
But if you're in the market for a more classic tribute, Homage also has a collection of past tandems like Kevin Garnett and Stephon Marbury, John Stockton and Karl Malone, and Shaq and Penny Hardaway. Whichever you choose, they're a great way to add some throwback razzle dazzle to your wardrobe.
