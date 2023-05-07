Hall of Famer Ray Allen left college early when he entered the 1996 NBA Draft and went on to have a legendary career. The 47-year-old decided to go back to school and recently earned his bachelor's degree in general studies at UConn. He then took what will probably become one of the most iconic graduation photos ever.

Allen stood next to his fellow Class of 2023 graduates and took a photo with his retired No. 34 jersey hanging in the background.

The shooting guard played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle SuperSonics, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat before retiring in 2014. But before becoming a two-time NBA champion and 10-time NBA All-Star, Allen was a star at UConn averaging 19.0 points per game over three seasons. He was named USA Basketball's Male Athlete of the Year in 1995.

In an interview with the Hartford Courant, Allen said he felt it was time to finish what he started.

"When I was in school there was a couple of RAs that were in their 30s and I thought, Wow, they're still in school. It's never too late to learn," Allen told The Courant.

"This day isn't about me, it's about the people that helped me along the way to finish this mission, be on this journey to graduate from college. And you got to do it by yourself but it's made up of a lot of people around you, so I didn't want it to be about me walking in and everybody, you know. These kids are on their individual journeys, so I was so inspired to be sitting next to them and talking to them."

The lucky student next to him, according to the Connecticut newspaper, was Samuel Jacinto -- who described the NBA legend as "the most genuine guy."

The two of them had a pleasant conversation through the ceremony. Allen gave him the advice to not let this be the last time he picked up a book and to always keep learning.