LOOK: NBA stars LeBron James, KD and Kawhi Leonard work out together in L.A.

There's only a handful of NBA players who have the talent to significantly alter the power structure of the NBA, and three of them (four if you're that into Cleveland super-reserve Cedi Osman) worked out together at UCLA on Tuesday.

That's right, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and new Toronto Raptor Kawhi Leonard were all in the same house working out together in L.A. It produced a photo worthy of a long, hard look. Or two. Or three. I won't stop you from looking as many times as you want.

LeBron with his arms around a man wearing Golden State gear? Seems uncharacteristic. Cedi Osman in the pack? OK. Kawhi making a basketball look like a tennis ball? Well, OK, that actually seems normal. Nonetheless, there's a lot to unpack here, not the least of which being that this is one absurd talent pool in one photo.

Based off the handy feature of Instagram tagging, here's who is in the photo from left to right: Cedi Osman, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Randy Williams (member of KD's crew, hence the Warriors gear), LeBron James, John Corbacio (Raptors assistant), Phil Handy (Raptors assistant, formerly of the Cavs) and Jeremy Castleberry (friend of Kawhi's who was hired by the Raptors this week).

The notion that Kawhi and LeBron would team up in L.A. this season was all but a foregone conclusion not long ago in free agency before the Spurs opted to trade Kawhi to Toronto, so this sight might be a sore one for Lakers fans hoping they could hit the double jackpot. Leonard could still land in L.A. next summer, as he's slated to hit free agency in 2019, but for now, Lakers fans have a nice primer of what the two stars look like together.

And on the same court with Durant, who also happens to be headed towards a 2019 free agency.

Let the speculation begin.