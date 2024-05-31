Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder has traded in his basketball shoes for a pair of soccer cleats this offseason. On Wednesday, Schroder made his professional soccer debut with FC Germania Bleckenstedt, which plays in Germany's sixth division.
Schroder, a German native, played 62 minutes in the club's 5-1 loss to SC Gottingen 05. Despite the result, playing in the match had to be a thrill for Shroder, 30, who has always had a passion for soccer.
The next time Schroder takes the pitch will be against VfL Wahrenholz on June 6.
Dennis Schröder made his official football debut in German 6th division ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/uC0JcA1nvz— FIBA (@FIBA) May 31, 2024
No matter how well this side gig goes for Schroder, he probably won't be quitting his day job anytime soon.
A former first-round pick in the NBA Draft, Schroder put together a productive 2023-24 season that was split between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn. In 80 games, Schroder averaged 14.0 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.
On top of his 11-year NBA career, Schroder has represented Germany well in international competition. At last year's FIBA World Cup, Schroder led his country to a gold medal and was named tournament MVP. The veteran point guard guided his team to a semifinal win over the United States before beating Serbia in the title game.