Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder has traded in his basketball shoes for a pair of soccer cleats this offseason. On Wednesday, Schroder made his professional soccer debut with FC Germania Bleckenstedt, which plays in Germany's sixth division.

Schroder, a German native, played 62 minutes in the club's 5-1 loss to SC Gottingen 05. Despite the result, playing in the match had to be a thrill for Shroder, 30, who has always had a passion for soccer.

The next time Schroder takes the pitch will be against VfL Wahrenholz on June 6.

No matter how well this side gig goes for Schroder, he probably won't be quitting his day job anytime soon.

A former first-round pick in the NBA Draft, Schroder put together a productive 2023-24 season that was split between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn. In 80 games, Schroder averaged 14.0 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.

On top of his 11-year NBA career, Schroder has represented Germany well in international competition. At last year's FIBA World Cup, Schroder led his country to a gold medal and was named tournament MVP. The veteran point guard guided his team to a semifinal win over the United States before beating Serbia in the title game.