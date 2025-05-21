New York Knicks fever continues to spread throughout the city ahead of the team's first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years. Prior to the series getting underway, streets across the borough of Manhattan are temporarily being co-named after Knicks players to celebrate the team's playoff run.

"The Knicks embody the spirit of New York — resilient, passionate, and unstoppable," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. "On the path to a championship, we recognize the hard work and determination that has gotten this team to the Eastern Conference Finals, and we're celebrating this team by temporarily co-naming our city streets so all New Yorkers can celebrate their Knicks pride. Nearly 8.5 million New Yorkers, and millions more, are behind the New York Knicks as they continue this incredible journey."

All 15 Knicks players will receive the honor, with street assignments relating to each player's jersey numbers. For example, the street sign for "Jalen Brunson Boulevard" is at West 11th Street (Brunson wears No. 11) and Seventh Avenue.

The street signs will be visible for the remainder of the team's current playoff run. They will be blue signs that feature each player's names in orange along with their jersey numbers on the left.

The Knicks are in search of their first NBA title since 1973 and will host the Pacers in Game 1 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.