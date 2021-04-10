After missing more than a month with a hamstring injury, Kevin Durant is back on the hardwood for the Brooklyn Nets and that's bad news for the rest of the NBA. And in his return, Durant will be debuting the Nike KD 14 - the newest model in his signature sneaker line with The Swoosh.

Durant, who's been a Nike athlete since signing what was at the time the second-largest rookie endorsement deal in basketball history in 2007, has enjoyed much success with his signature line. For perspective, he's been lacing up Nike kicks with his name on them since his first season as a Seattle Supersonic. A 14th signature shoe is extremely rare in the sneaker business and puts Durant in the same breath with LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as some of the other names with lines that have thrived for at least that long.

The KD 14 re-introduces a strap across the laces of the shoe, a feature that hasn't been utilized on a Durant sneaker since the KD 7 but was a very successful detail in the early stages of his line.

"It's been a while since we incorporated the strap, which excites me," Durant said in a press release issued by Nike. "My other favorite part about the shoe is the cushioning, which helps me feel low to the ground and still helps give me some of that energy back."

The shoe also features an engineered mesh upper, which means that graphics can be uniquely layered for detailed colorway options, covering topics like art, music and more so expect a number of exciting colorways from Durant as the regular season unwinds and the playoffs get underway.

Durant will debut the KD 14 in a primetime matchup against the Lakers on Saturday. The sneakers will release on April 14 across North America and retail is set at $150.