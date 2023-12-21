Victor Wembanyama and Connor Bedard are the two biggest young stars in the NBA and NHL, respectively. On Thursday, the two No. 1 overall picks met at the United Center in Chicago and got the chance to exchange jerseys.

Ahead of the San Antonio Spurs' clash with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night, Bedard gave Wembanyama a tour of the arena. The Chicago Blackhawks phenom showed Wembanyama the locker room and let him try his hand at hockey.

"I don't know much about hockey, but I read a little bit before coming here," Wembanyama said in a video posted by the Blackhawks. "It sounds dope."

In a photo posted to social media by the NHL, Bedard and Wembanyama signed and traded jerseys with each other.

There's a very good chance both of those jerseys will be worth a large chunk of change one day. Bedard is already giving the rest of the NHL fits on a nightly basis. The 18-year-old has 12 goals and 16 assists in 31 games, and he leads the Calder Trophy race by a mile.

Wembanyama has also been turning some heads as he is one of the favorites to win NBA Rookie of the Year. Through his first 24 games, Wembanyama is averaging 19.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

Now that Wembanyama has gotten a taste of hockey, maybe he can get Bedard out to San Antonio and let him shoot around at the Frost Bank Center.