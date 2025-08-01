Three NBA teams revealed on Friday their City Edition jerseys for the 2025-26 season. The Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks will all don their alternates from the 2019-2020 campaign as the league continues to adopt a modern throwback theme for this year's City Edition run.

Fan responses to the annual alternate uniform releases deteriorated over the last few years as the themes and designs became less traditional and more experimental. This season's run could alleviate some of the disdain as teams move back to the most popular releases of the City Edition era, which dates back to 2017-18.

The Nuggets hit their City Edition design out of the park with a return to the rainbow skyline design on a black jersey. The fan-favorite uniform received a warm welcome back, and Denver's unveiling came on the State of Colorado's 149th birthday, no less.

The Bucks' lineup for the 2025-26 season is now complete since the team will not change its Association, Icon or Statement jerseys, which they have donned since 2023. Their City Edition top marks the return of the "Cream City" moniker, which pays homage to the cream-colored bricks used to construct the city during the 19th century. Milwaukee also announced they will use an alternate court to match the jerseys.

The Hawks are going back to their "Peachtree" uniforms, which pay tribute to the iconic Peachtree Street and Georgia's nickname as the Peach State. The uniform's shorts feature a basketball in the shape of a peach, and the entire ensemble emphasizes peach coloring.

More teams will unveil their alternates in the weeks and months to come. The final updates should arrive just in time for the season, which tips off Oct. 21.