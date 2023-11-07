Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic turned in a stellar triple-double performance in a 134-116 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. Following the big win, Jokic proved he really can do it all.

During his postgame press conference, Jokic actually ended up predicting the reporters' questions and answering them himself.

"Actually I can just talk because I know what you're going to ask," Jokic said.

Jokic stated that he thought he knew the questions that members of the media were going to ask. He ended up conducting a question-and-answer session with himself throughout the press conference.

The star center spoke about nearly every talking point from Monday's game, including his performance, how the team's younger players played and his thoughts on passing LeBron James and Jason Kidd for the fourth-most triple-doubles.

Jokic finished with 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists, recording the 108th triple-double of his career.

Jokic has developed into one of the top centers in the sport and likely will go down as one of the all-time greats. The 28-year-old is a two-time MVP as well as earning NBA Finals MVP honors during the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.