LOOK: OKC mayor declares every single day is now Russell Westbrook Day

Westbrook recently signed a five-year, $205 million extension with the club

Russell Westbrook is going to be sticking around Oklahoma City for a long time, as the reigning MVP signed a five-year, $205 million extension with the Thunder on Friday. 

That's great news for not only the Thunder, as they keep their best player in town and avoid a potential repeat of the Kevin Durant situation, but the city as well. The Thunder, of course, are the only major professional sports team in OKC, and Westbrook himself will keep them relevant for at least the next half-decade. 

To show the city's appreciation, the mayor of Oklahoma City has declared that every single day is now Russell Westbrook Day. No, really, every single day. 

New Year's Day? Doesn't matter what year it is, that's Russell Westbrook Day. Fourth of July? Sorry, America, that's Russell Westbrook Day now. Halloween? Yep, Russell Westbrook Day too, and you better dress up like him. And Christmas? Yeah, you already know the answer to that. No more presents, it's time to celebrate Russell Westbrook. 

