LOOK: Oklahoma City Thunder plane damaged in mid-air, everyone safe
The nose of the plane is completely caved in
The Oklahoma City Thunder had a scary situation late Friday night.
Following their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team flew from Minneapolis to Chicago, where they will play the Bulls on Saturday night. Along the way, their airplane was damaged in mid-air, with the nose of the plane being completely caved in.
It's not entirely clear yet what happened, though Carmelo Anthony suggested that the plane hit something, writing, "What possibly could we have hit in the SKY at this time of night? Everyone is Safe, Though."All Praise Due" #ThunderStrong" on his Instagram caption.
Thankfully, as Anthony mentioned in his post, everyone is OK, and the team has safely arrived in Chicago.
This, obviously, must have been a pretty scary and bizarre situation, but the good news is everyone is safe.
Hopefully we'll soon get an explanation about what could have caused the nose of the plane to completely cave in like that. Steven Adams, for one, is hoping that NASA, Bill Nye, or Neil deGrasse Tyson have the answer.
-
Player reactions to Draymond-Beal fight
Players and coaches gave their thoughts on the incident following the game
-
Green fuming after ejection vs. Wizards
Green was ejected after getting tangled up with Beal during Warriors-Wizards on Friday nig...
-
Green, Beal ejected after scuffle
Oubre Jr. appeared to punch Thompson during the scrum, and Green's jersey was in tatters a...
-
Time to wonder how good the Magic are
The Magic blew out the Spurs and it's time to think about just how good they are.
-
Who could Celtics acquire with DPE?
The Celtics reportedly acquired a disabled player exception, and have until March 10 to use...
-
NBA Friday scores, highlights, updates
Check back for all the NBA scores, highlights and updates throughout the night
Add a Comment