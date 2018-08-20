LOOK: One Knicks fan who has absolutely had enough is selling his fandom for $1,973 on eBay

A New York Knicks fan who has supported the team for 33 years has apparently decided that enough is enough. The fan is responding in an unorthodox way: By putting his fandom up on eBay for $1,973. If that number seems high to you, it is. If it seems random, it isn't. The Knicks last won the Finals in 1973. The winner of the bid can select the auctioneer's new team.

This listing is something, but the description is insane.

With that being said, there is an interesting set of stipulations that come with having your fandom bought that the fan himself has set.

Root for this team whole-heart[ed]ly



Bet $500 on their team total over wins, whatever it may be. Ensuring I root for them each and every game



Buy the NBA package to watch every game



Buy 2 different players jersey from the team



Attend 1 Home Game of this team (obviously I have to cover flight and lodging as well)



Attend 1 Away Game of this team (again, a full travel package)



Throw out my awesome Knicks trash can, replacing it with the team of your choosing



Burn no less than 3 articles of Knicks memorabilia



Your teams license plate casing for my car



So, if you're thinking this is some bizarre "get rich quick" scheme then think again. You're looking at $500 for the bet (although to be fair that can eventually end up being made back with a profit), $200 for NBA League Pass, two jerseys (let's assume they're full price from the NBA Store) for around $200, a new trash can (OK that's not so bad) and a home and away game with lodging -- not to mention the mental exhaustion that comes with being an NBA fan.

Conservatively, that's already about $1,200. Renouncing a 33-year-old fandom with just over a $500 profit is something that you can't say every fan would do.

Fair warning, his description is Not Safe for Knicks. It's been a long, long 18 years for the Knicks, and nearly two decades of being abjectly terrible does not look good in paragraph form.

If you're thinking to yourself: "Why would anyone buy this?" -- then you're asking the right questions. But there is a bid on the post. There are a few ways this will probably go. The bidder can have this poor soul root for someone terrible or somewhere as far as possible from Hoboken, N.J. (where the seller is located). Of course, they could be completely evil about it and get him to cheer for the Celtics or Rockets.

There is a nonzero chance that James Dolan actually made this post, mind you. There were grumblings earlier this summer about him wanting to sell the Knicks and Rangers, but those rumors were promptly denied. Maybe he really just wants to sell off the rest of the Knicks' devoted fans, starting with this guy.