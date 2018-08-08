LOOK: Orlando Magic bring back '90s pinstriped jersey for 30th anniversary
The Magic originally wore the uniform from 1994 to until 1998
The Orlando Magic will turn back the clock during the upcoming season.
As part of the team's 30th anniversary season, the Magic have announced that they will wear their '90s blue pinstriped uniform as and occasional throwback. The uniform was worn on the road for four seasons from 1994 until 1998 and is most famously tied to the Magic's glory days with Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway.
Although the uniform is almost an exact replica of the '90s look, there are a few slight changes. The most notable is the inclusion of the Nike and Disney sponsorship patches on the shoulders, but the uniform will also feature the Magic wordmark on the waistband of the shorts -- an element that was not included in the original look.
It's not know exactly how many times the Magic will wear the uniform during this upcoming season, but it will likely fall under the "Classic" designation, meaning that it will serve as a fifth jersey in addition to the four-uniform set mandated by Nike.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking all the new NBA jerseys
The Lakers, Nuggets, Hornets and Magic are among the teams that have announced new unis
-
NBA opener, Christmas, MLK schedule out
The NBA will give us the national TV schedule for a few marquee dates before unveiling the...
-
Report: Lakers-Warriors leads Xmas slate
LeBron will once again take on the Warriors on Christmas, but this time in a Lakers unifor...
-
Iguodala: Warriors do it 'the right way'
The veteran opens up on Boogie Cousins and says Kevin Durant is one of the best shooters e...
-
Zach LaVine's dad tears down his son
The two were teammates, and Towns bemoaned how outrageously bad LaVine is
-
No jail time for Oakley in Vegas case
Oakley was arrested in Vegas in July and accused of trying to commit gambling fraud