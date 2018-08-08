LOOK: Orlando Magic bring back '90s pinstriped jersey for 30th anniversary

The Magic originally wore the uniform from 1994 to until 1998

The Orlando Magic will turn back the clock during the upcoming season.

As part of the team's 30th anniversary season, the Magic have announced that they will wear their '90s blue pinstriped uniform as and occasional throwback. The uniform was worn on the road for four seasons from 1994 until 1998 and is most famously tied to the Magic's glory days with Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway.

os-1533743212-de1t08hq27-snap-image.png
Orlando Magic

Although the uniform is almost an exact replica of the '90s look, there are a few slight changes. The most notable is the inclusion of the Nike and Disney sponsorship patches on the shoulders, but the uniform will also feature the Magic wordmark on the waistband of the shorts -- an element that was not included in the original look.

It's not know exactly how many times the Magic will wear the uniform during this upcoming season, but it will likely fall under the "Classic" designation, meaning that it will serve as a fifth jersey in addition to the four-uniform set mandated by Nike.

Pete Blackburn

