LOOK: Philadelphia 76ers' new 'City Edition' jerseys ode to Declaration of Independence

Nearly 250 years ago, the Declaration of Independence was signed in Philadelphia.

Now, thanks to the Philadelphia 76ers, the founding fathers have what they were hoping for all those years ago: an NBA jersey inspired by the historic document.

The Sixers released their new "City Edition" jerseys, the fourth and final new look for this season, on Wednesday morning. The cream-colored jerseys are meant to invoke the parchment that the Declaration of Independence was signed on, and the "Phila" script across the chest represents the signatures on the document. Via NBA.com/Sixers:

Inspired by the 1776 signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, with its parchment color and the "Phila" lettering in "signature" script, the City Edition celebrates the revolutionary spirit of the city of Philadelphia. The trim features crisp red, white and blue stripes. The "76" on the side of the sorts was inspired by the Bi-centennial celebration held in Philadelphia in 1976 in honor of the 200th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. This is our nod to the people of this great city who've been in it for signature moments since the very beginning.

Here's a look at the jersey.

Another success for the Sixers in the jersey department. Their season might not be going quite as well as they would have hoped, but at least they're looking sharp each and every night.