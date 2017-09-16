LOOK: Philadelphia 76ers reveal swanky new 'Statement' jerseys
The red jerseys feature 'Sixers' in script across the chest
Earlier in the offseason, we saw the beginning of the NBA's burgeoning partnership with Nike, as teams revealed two of their four new jerseys for the 2017-18 season.
Now, with the season quickly approaching, teams have started to roll out the rest of their new jerseys. For example, the Warriors will be rocking a pretty cool looking black jersey with a white tree on it representing Oakland.
As for the Philadelphia 76ers, they also released a new jersey, and while it is a bit more plain than the Warriors' release, it's a pretty sharp kit.
Joel Embiid modeled the new jersey, which is red, and features "Sixers" across the chest in a flowing script font. Along the side is blue piping with white stars.
These are the Sixers' "Statement" jerseys, which is one of the four different models that Nike is putting out for each team.
Earlier Friday night in Los Angeles, the league unveiled all 30 of them during an event with Nike.
