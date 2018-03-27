LOOK: Philly fans keep stealing 'Skol' chant from Vikings, as 76ers fans chant 'Fultz'

Don't look now, but in Philadelphia, the 76ers are taking a page out of the Eagles' playbook.

Or at least their fans are.

With the Sixers storming back into the playoff picture thanks to the long-awaited unfolding of the #Process and No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz making a sudden -- and rousing -- return to the court along the way, Philly faithful have plenty to be happy about. And they proved that at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night, when they celebrated Fultz's hand in a blowout of the Denver Nuggets by hijacking the Minnesota Vikings' "Skol" chant. Again.

Vikings fans initiated their chant -- apparently an old salute or battle cry -- on the steps of Philly's own Museum of Art in the lead-up to Minnesota's clash with the Eagles in January's NFC Championship Game.

Vikings fans doing the "Skol" chant on the top of the Rocky Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art: pic.twitter.com/nXemI2gSGJ — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) January 21, 2018

But the Eagles fans, with the backing of some future Super Bowl-champion players, quickly adopted the chant for themselves, turning "Skol" into "Foles," a salute of their title-winning quarterback, Nick Foles.

Anything better than Eagles trolling with the skol chant? #skolol pic.twitter.com/R3aNq5DiSt — Mike Cruse (@mikecruse) January 22, 2018

Now? Now 76ers fans, in a completely different sport, almost two months after the hometown Eagles won the Lombardi in the Vikings' own stadium, have resurrected "Skol" only to kill it again, chanting "Fultz" during the Sixers' big victory this week. Even Fultz himself apparently told media after the game that he thought it was the "Foles" chant.

Fultz skol chant coming through at The Center! pic.twitter.com/pAjVPzLDOp — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 27, 2018

Vikings fans shouldn't be too disheartened, though. It's not like their team didn't also steal the chant or anything ...