LOOK: Phoenix Suns reveal new Nike uniforms for 2017-18 season

The Phoenix Suns have not been a good basketball team for the past few seasons, but with one of the youngest rosters in the NBA and a potential superstar in Devin Booker, they certainly have a bright future.

With that future comes a new look, courtesy of Nike -- on Thursday the Suns revealed the Association and Icon Edition uniforms that they'll wear during the 2017-18 season.

Inspired by the past. Built for the future. pic.twitter.com/QPShiJD64L — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 10, 2017

If the Suns come into camp with half the muscle mass of those mannequins, they're going to win 75 games.

Phoenix has made a lot of changes to its uniforms and donned many different colors over the years, so Nike had a lot of wiggle room in making the new look. The SUNS type on the white jerseys is a bit large, but other than that the new uniforms seem to be getting a good reception.

The Suns are hoping their new look will help usher in a new era of Phoenix basketball -- one with a lot more wins.