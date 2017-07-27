LOOK: Pistons unveil new Nike uniforms, jersey sponsor for 2017-18 NBA season

Nike begins its eight-year partnership with the NBA during the 2017-18 season, and several teams have already released previews of their new uniforms (both willingly and unwillingly).

One of the teams joining the fray on Wednesday was the Detroit Pistons, who tweeted images of their "Association Edition" and "Icon Edition" uniforms. Here are the new Nike uniforms next to the ones they wore last year:

The team also released some details regarding the new look.

We’ll start rocking these jerseys next season. First, a look at the Association Edition pic.twitter.com/RSWPRXnnDA — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 26, 2017

Next, the Icon Edition, with Detroit across the chest. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2oPMAn26Mf — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 26, 2017

Proud to partner with @Flagstar as two Michigan businesses come together with a shared vision to serve the community https://t.co/AI7NMSkkDS pic.twitter.com/ozqXZKrF0l — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 26, 2017

.@Flagstar will also be the presenting sponsor of our @NBAMathHoops program to teach math skills and serve local youth. #DetroitHeart pic.twitter.com/ePLH5ZBion — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 26, 2017

The most noticeable addition (besides the large Nike swoosh) is the Flagstar Bank advertisement on the left side of the player's chest and the collars and sleeves. The Pistons officially become the 10th NBA team to announce a jersey partner for next season.

The NBA will also eliminate the traditional "home" and "road" uniforms, and instead each team will have four jersey options from which to choose before every game: Association (white), Icon (team color), Athlete Mindset and Community (locally inspired), according to ESPN's Nick DePaula.

More NBA teams will surely continue to reveal their new uniforms as the 2017-18 season approaches.