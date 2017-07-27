LOOK: Pistons unveil new Nike uniforms, jersey sponsor for 2017-18 NBA season
The Pistons put out a long list of details regarding their new uniforms
Nike begins its eight-year partnership with the NBA during the 2017-18 season, and several teams have already released previews of their new uniforms (both willingly and unwillingly).
One of the teams joining the fray on Wednesday was the Detroit Pistons, who tweeted images of their "Association Edition" and "Icon Edition" uniforms. Here are the new Nike uniforms next to the ones they wore last year:
The team also released some details regarding the new look.
The most noticeable addition (besides the large Nike swoosh) is the Flagstar Bank advertisement on the left side of the player's chest and the collars and sleeves. The Pistons officially become the 10th NBA team to announce a jersey partner for next season.
The NBA will also eliminate the traditional "home" and "road" uniforms, and instead each team will have four jersey options from which to choose before every game: Association (white), Icon (team color), Athlete Mindset and Community (locally inspired), according to ESPN's Nick DePaula.
More NBA teams will surely continue to reveal their new uniforms as the 2017-18 season approaches.
