LOOK: Raptors fan hangs Kawhi Leonard picture in the Louvre, taking team's Instagram joke literally

The Toronto Raptors perfectly captured Kawhi Leonard's Eastern Conference Finals run with a bit of Instagram hyperbole in late May, captioning a beautiful shot of their superstar dunking on Giannis Antetokounmpo with, "Hang this in the Louvre."

Less than two weeks later, someone has literally fulfilled their command.

With Kawhi and Co. right in the middle of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, a Raptors fan apparently took the liberty to fly to Paris, browse the world's largest art museum and then physically hang the picture of Kawhi among some of civilization's most treasured paintings, documenting it all on IG with pictures, video and a shout-out to the Raptors for inspiring such a quest.

She hung the Kawhi poster with the classics in the Louvre 💀



(via athinavandame/IG) pic.twitter.com/4N81IUpjf6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2019

The fan responsible for adding to the Louvre's collection of more than 35,000 works, one Athina Vandame, has since deleted posts of the journey from her Instagram -- probably because the museum's 24/7 surveillance team and 1,000-member security crew were none too pleased with shenanigans on their sacred ground. People didn't travel the world and drop 15 euros to see a printout of Kawhi Leonard next to the Mona Lisa, after all.

It is currently unknown if she successfully blamed the Raptors for telling her to do it.