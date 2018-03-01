LOOK: Rockets assure Clippers don't use secret tunnels to enter Houston locker

The Rockets-Clippers game Wednesday night didn't have a lot of the same faces present the last time these teams squared off, but that hardly meant all was forgiven. In a game of outright disrespect, the Rockets beat the Clippers 105-92 in a score that doesn't even reflect how dominant they were. James Harden sent Wes Johnson to the Shadow Realm, and the Rockets made absolutely sure that the Clippers didn't use any of the Staples Center's mystical hidden tunnels.

The last laugh in the Rockets locker room. pic.twitter.com/7dUiLEXkpO — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) March 1, 2018

Doc Rivers joked about the Clippers barricading their secret passageways, but the Rockets actually done-did it.

The only sad thing here, of course, is that it rules out the possibility of a Clint Capela Trojan Horse situation -- and the only Clipper that probably knows about these tunnels is Lou Williams (he presumably knows every arena like the back of his hand at this point). Even though the beef is probably mostly over, the Rockets aren't going to let the Clippers forget about their last showdown. Here's hoping for a bizarro playoff series.

As for Chris Paul? He has no idea what you're talking about.

Chris Paul uh ... yeah, Chris Paul knew what you were talking about. pic.twitter.com/pFK3bxVZlR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 1, 2018

The Rockets are conveniently forgetting about the fact that they were the ones sneaking through the Staples Center's fabled tunnel system, but don't let truth ruin a good joke. The last thing you want to hear is "here comes Austin Rivers" if you're trying to wind down after an easy win, so this is a good precautionary measure.