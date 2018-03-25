LOOK: Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics wear shirts honoring Stephon Clark

The Kings and Celticw wore shirts prior to Sunday's game to remember the life of Stephon Clark. The warmup shirts featured Clark's name on the back and "Accountability. We are One" on the front. The shirts are in protest against police violence in the Sacramento community. Via the Sacramento Bee:

The Kings also tweeted out a video collaboration with the Celtics during the game once again asking for change and accountability.

Led by Vince Carter, Zach Randolph, Jaylen Brown and players from both teams, the video features them asking for accountability and change. Players in the video are also seen saying they will not "shut up and dribble," in reference to LeBron James similar comments back in February.

On Thursday, the Kings game against the Hawks was delayed due to protesters linking arms in front of the arena as a sign of demonstration against the death of Clark. The Kings chose to close the arena and play the game in front of the fans that were already inside the building at the time.

Following the game, team owner Vivek Ranadive and the Kings players gathered at halfcourt to address the crowd about the circumstances the game was played under. Ranadive used the moment to ask for unity and change while acknowledging the Kings roles as members of the Sacramento community.