Victor Wembanyama pulled up to Washington Square Park to play chess despite it being a very rainy Saturday in New York City. The French superstar started playing when he was around seven years old, and his love for it is still there even now that he is an NBA star.

The San Antonio Spurs center was in town for his team's game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. After the 97-86 victory, Wembanyama celebrated by asking people on social media for suggestions on the best spots to play chess, which has historically been a popular activity in NYC parks.

"I don't know. I was just feeling like it," he told Bleacher Report. "That's enough of a reason."

He said he lost two games against professionals, but Wembanyama proudly shared that he beat his brother and that victory alone felt like a thousand wins to him.

"It was a lot of fun, I learned a lot," he said.

A video shared by the official NBA X account showed how rainy it was at the park with puddles everywhere, including the chess table. Wembanyama even had a towel to dry the chess pieces.

Despite the less-than-ideal weather conditions, Wembanyama seemed to have enjoyed himself. He shared a photo with more than 20 people standing behind him and thanked everyone who showed up to play.

He didn't have much time for more games because the Spurs are heading to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Sunday evening. However, Wembanyama shared an idea for other NBA players who enjoy playing chess.

"We need an NBA players only Chess tournament, proceeds go to the charity of choice of the winner," he said on X.