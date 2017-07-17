LOOK: Shaq raises stakes in beef with LaVar Ball by vowing to wear wig if he beats him

In a response to LaVar Ball challenging him and his son to a little two-on-two action with their sons involved, Shaquille O'Neal jabbed back with an Instagram video featuring a wig and lip-syncing to Carrie Underwood with a very direct caption posted:

If lavar ball beats me I'll superglue this wig to my head forever. It's only one BIG BALLER BRAND and that's me THE SHAQ BRAND. Wake up bro. I made more free throws in a game then the Points you averaged mr 2.2 a game. Respect this first balloter #relax #justwatchyoursonplay #shhhhhh #youtoloud #youcanneverbeattheonealboyz

The challenge from LaVar came shortly after Shaq's son Shareef, an Arizona pledge, declared he was better than LaMelo Ball -- a Class of 2019 point guard committed to play for UCLA. LaVar Ball was quick to stand up for his youngest son in a response to those comments from Overtime.

"Stop it. Hey, me and Melo against him and Shaq. We'll kill 'em. We'll kill 'em."

LaVar, who also has claimed he could take Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one, has never lacked for confidence.