LOOK: Shaq raises stakes in beef with LaVar Ball by vowing to wear wig if he beats him
Calls LaVar Ball 'Mr. 2.2 points a game' in an Instagram video challenging him to a game
In a response to LaVar Ball challenging him and his son to a little two-on-two action with their sons involved, Shaquille O'Neal jabbed back with an Instagram video featuring a wig and lip-syncing to Carrie Underwood with a very direct caption posted:
If lavar ball beats me I'll superglue this wig to my head forever. It's only one BIG BALLER BRAND and that's me THE SHAQ BRAND. Wake up bro. I made more free throws in a game then the Points you averaged mr 2.2 a game. Respect this first balloter #relax #justwatchyoursonplay #shhhhhh #youtoloud #youcanneverbeattheonealboyz
The challenge from LaVar came shortly after Shaq's son Shareef, an Arizona pledge, declared he was better than LaMelo Ball -- a Class of 2019 point guard committed to play for UCLA. LaVar Ball was quick to stand up for his youngest son in a response to those comments from Overtime.
"Stop it. Hey, me and Melo against him and Shaq. We'll kill 'em. We'll kill 'em."
LaVar, who also has claimed he could take Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one, has never lacked for confidence.
-
Report: Melo requests trade to Rockets
Melo is reportedly finished with New York and has asked for a trade to Houston
-
Report: Cavs almost traded for George
Cavaliers almost got Paul George, but Pacers closed the door on them
-
GP has quote of the year for BIG3 league
The Hall of Fame point guard was not in New York City for the league's first practices
-
Wade-Miami Heat reunion in the works?
There are ways for Dwyane Wade to go back to Miami but right now it seems unlikely
-
Pierce trolls Ainge on return to Boston
Pierce showed up in Boston donning a pair of Brooklyn Nets shorts
-
Noel's agent unhappy with offers
The restricted free agent wants to return to Dallas but the two sides are still working it...
Add a Comment