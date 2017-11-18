LOOK: Shaquille O'Neal turns all the rims from backboards he broke into tree

Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most powerful players the NBA has ever seen. And while he mostly used his might to destroy defenses, he also occasionally used it to destroy rims and backboards with his slam dunks. A few times, Shaq dunk with so much authority that he even brought down the entire hoop.

Now, he has a way to remember all of the times he showed off his strength. In his latest Instagram post, Shaq debuted a new art installation called the "BROKEN RIM TREE." Towering to what looks like at least 20 feet into the air are over a dozen rims fused together to look like a tree.

These are all the backboards I have broken this is the “BROKEN RIM TREE” A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Nov 18, 2017 at 5:04am PST

This is a pretty cool way to commemorate all of his backboard-shattering slams, and definitely a one-of-a-kind art piece.

And now that we've seen all of the broken rims, let's look back at the actual dunks that caused the rims to break.