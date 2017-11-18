LOOK: Shaquille O'Neal turns all the rims from backboards he broke into tree
Shaq posted a picture of his 'Broken Rim Tree' to Instagram
Shaquille O'Neal was one of the most powerful players the NBA has ever seen. And while he mostly used his might to destroy defenses, he also occasionally used it to destroy rims and backboards with his slam dunks. A few times, Shaq dunk with so much authority that he even brought down the entire hoop.
Now, he has a way to remember all of the times he showed off his strength. In his latest Instagram post, Shaq debuted a new art installation called the "BROKEN RIM TREE." Towering to what looks like at least 20 feet into the air are over a dozen rims fused together to look like a tree.
This is a pretty cool way to commemorate all of his backboard-shattering slams, and definitely a one-of-a-kind art piece.
And now that we've seen all of the broken rims, let's look back at the actual dunks that caused the rims to break.
-
NBA DFS Nov. 18: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Paul makes excellent Rockets better
Paul may be getting a late start in Houston, but he promises to unlock some key role playe...
-
Ball walks away from fight to avoid tech
Lonzo doesn't want to throw away money for a tech, which isn't a great look for the rookie
-
Anthony Davis suffers concussion
Davis left the Pelicans' game against the Nuggets in the third quarter
-
Popovich calls all three refs 'blind'
Popovich was upset about an out of bounds call
-
Wall with unique description of bad game
Wall went 3-for-12 from the field, and had just eight points in the Wizards' loss
Add a Comment