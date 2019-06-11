LOOK: The New York tabloids made Kevin Durant's Finals injury all about the Knicks
Toronto fans aren't the only ones getting pushback for their reaction to KD going down
Kevin Durant's long-anticipated return to the court was cut short on Monday night, when the reigning NBA Finals MVP suffered what the Golden State Warriors reportedly fear is a torn Achilles.
If the superstar did tear the tendon -- a possibility confirmed by Warriors president Bob Myers' tearful tribute to Durant after the game -- it marks a tragic blow not only to Golden State, which opened Game 5 firing on all cylinders with Durant back in the lineup, but to KD himself, who pushed through injuries to rejoin his teammates and was set to be the most prized free agent of the offseason.
But don't tell that to the New York tabloids, which made Durant's potentially severe injury all about the Knicks.
Tuesday's edition of the New York Daily News featured a back page with a seated Durant clutching his injured leg, complete with the caption "Knicks Lose Game 5." The paper doubled down on that message in a subheadline, writing that Durant's injury is "ruining everything" -- as if the Knicks' free agent plans, not the Finals, are the most pressing issue at hand.
The Knicks, of course, have long been tied to Durant, in their anticipated pursuit of big-name free agents for 2019-20.
The New York Post played that up just like the Daily News on Tuesday, dropping a cover with the same shot of Durant, alongside the following headline and subhead: "Kevin & Hell: Knicks' plans in big trouble after KD injury."
The tabloids have received some criticism from fans via social media for the covers, but they're not the only ones to stir the pot in the wake of Durant's injury. Some Toronto Raptors fans were apparently spotted cheering when Durant went down with the injury. The Game 5 broadcasters indicated that even Raptors players were attempting to quiet the crowd as Durant was helped off the court.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Warriors stars call out Raptors fans
Warriors players weren't happy with Raptors fans on Monday night
-
Report: Warriors fear K.D. tore Achilles
Durant's return to the Warriors in the NBA Finals was cut short due to another injury
-
Raptors still believe after Game 5 loss
Toronto wasn't quite sharp enough to deny the Warriors a final game at Oracle Arena
-
Dubs begin greatest comeback of reign
The loss of Durant cast a shadow over what was an impressive comeback win
-
Durant comments on Warriors' win on IG
Durant had a message for his teammates after their comeback win
-
Warriors can send Oracle off in style
The disaster of Game 4 would have been no way to put the NBA's oldest arena to bed