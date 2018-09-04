LOOK: These custom, gold-dipped crocodile-skin LeBron 15 sneakers are worth $100,000
And you thought Big Baller shoes were expensive
When LeBron James became the youngest player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points last season, Dominic Chambrone knew it was time to pay respect to the King.
More commonly known as "The Shoe Surgeon," Chambrone is a viral sneaker maker whose custom designs populate an Instagram account followed by more than 400,000. So once James, an obvious sneaker enthusiast as a face of the NBA, hit his milestone, Chambrone got to work on a marvel that he finally unveiled this week -- the all-gold Nike LeBron 15.
A lucrative spin-off on a recent installment of James' signature shoe line, Chambrone's creation hit Instagram as the "One-of-one Diamond and Gold LeBron 15," and its name couldn't be closer to the truth. As Footwear News' Zack Schlemmer reported, the "stunning custom job ... features a total reconstruction of the sneaker, built with crocodile skin dipped in 24-karat gold." Sounds like something an actual king would wear, right?
But get this: The gold-dipped croc skin isn't the only luxury on this remade basketball shoe.
"Each medial side has added zippers at the ankle with 18-karat zipper pull tabs," according to Schlemmer, "while the heel counters and lace tips are also solid gold. Adding even more luxury, the lace tips also include diamonds and read 'World' and 'Champions.'"
The Diamond and Gold LeBron 15 handcrafted out of genuine crocodile skin, finished in 24 karat gold and elevated with authentic, solid-gold details – Riri zippers with custom zipper pulls, heel clips, lace loops and diamond-adorned shoelace aglets. As an extra gift, the shoes are accompanied by a specially-made, diamond cut, authentic gold necklace – featuring a custom-made lion head pendant hanging from a Hand made diamond cut link gold chain – a congratulatory gift only fit for the King himself. 🎥: @spencerhemann
This project took a lot of focus, time and development to bring to life, but these are the projects that excite me the most. Growth doesn't come from continuing to execute things you already know you are capable of. Growth stems from the projects that make you question your capabilities, and add continuous pressure to make sure you do what needs to be done in order for that answer to be yes. This Lebron was made from electroplated real gold crocodile, 3d sculpted gold heel clip , custom designed solid gold lace loops, laser etched detailing, and leather insoles with embossed branding. Thank you @Nike and congrats @kingjames, welcome to LA!
If it sounds too expensive to buy at your local sneaker shop, well, that's because it is.
As CNBC noted, the custom kicks are estimated to be worth more than $100,000. That's equal to about 675 pairs of LeBron's actual Nike shoes. And it's why, as Chambrone announced on Instagram, the gold shoes were made specifically as a gift to LeBron.
We're guessing he won't be wearing them on the court.
