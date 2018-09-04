LOOK: These custom, gold-dipped crocodile-skin LeBron 15 sneakers are worth $100,000

When LeBron James became the youngest player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points last season, Dominic Chambrone knew it was time to pay respect to the King.

More commonly known as "The Shoe Surgeon," Chambrone is a viral sneaker maker whose custom designs populate an Instagram account followed by more than 400,000. So once James, an obvious sneaker enthusiast as a face of the NBA, hit his milestone, Chambrone got to work on a marvel that he finally unveiled this week -- the all-gold Nike LeBron 15.

A lucrative spin-off on a recent installment of James' signature shoe line, Chambrone's creation hit Instagram as the "One-of-one Diamond and Gold LeBron 15," and its name couldn't be closer to the truth. As Footwear News' Zack Schlemmer reported, the "stunning custom job ... features a total reconstruction of the sneaker, built with crocodile skin dipped in 24-karat gold." Sounds like something an actual king would wear, right?

But get this: The gold-dipped croc skin isn't the only luxury on this remade basketball shoe.

"Each medial side has added zippers at the ankle with 18-karat zipper pull tabs," according to Schlemmer, "while the heel counters and lace tips are also solid gold. Adding even more luxury, the lace tips also include diamonds and read 'World' and 'Champions.'"

If it sounds too expensive to buy at your local sneaker shop, well, that's because it is.

As CNBC noted, the custom kicks are estimated to be worth more than $100,000. That's equal to about 675 pairs of LeBron's actual Nike shoes. And it's why, as Chambrone announced on Instagram, the gold shoes were made specifically as a gift to LeBron.

We're guessing he won't be wearing them on the court.