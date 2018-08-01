LOOK: This is what NBA jerseys would look like if they were soccer jerseys

Even as someone who typically hates those sleeved NBA jerseys, the concept of NBA team jerseys being turned into soccer kits is an intriguing one. There've been plenty of graphic designers who have taken a crack at sport-to-sport crossover concepts, but this latest one might be one of the most impressive yet.

A graphic designer (and presumed major soccer fan) named Franco Carabajal has delivered some mockups of what NBA jerseys might look like if they translated to the soccer field, and the results are pretty incredible. Not only are a lot of the jerseys straight-up gorgeous, but most of them pull specific elements from the teams' existing jerseys and branding to make an appropriate representation.

Check out some of the amazing designs below.

Credit: Franco Carabajal

My only complaint about these mockups is that there's not more of them. (Well, actually, there are -- you can check out the full collection on Carabajal's Behance page -- but he has only published designs for Western Conference NBA squads as of right now.)

Even as someone with an aversion to sleeved basketball jerseys, I have to admit that it would be pretty cool to see some of this on the basketball court. That Spurs throwback logo-inspired jersey? Incredible. The Nuggets rainbow skyline-inspired one? Better than pretty much every jersey they have right now. The Oklahoma City Thunder could use an upgrade, too.

If any NBA teams are listening, it's probably in your best interest to reach out to this Franco Carabajal guy. He clearly knows what he's doing.