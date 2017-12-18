LOOK: This LeBron James photo redone as Renaissance art proves he's a 'King'

LeBron James has had an aura of royalty about him since high school, and someone finally took that and brought it to light in a definitive way. On Twitter, graphic designer BossLogic took a fall that James sustained and made it into a stunning Renaissance piece.

Here's the new image in all its majesty, with permission from its artist:

LeBron James on a throne. Courtesy of @BossLogic

James' swagger is hard to match, and this photo pretty well encapsulates his career since entering the NBA. BossLogic, which has a popular Instagram page, does a lot of work like this -- usually with superheroes but sometimes sports, too.

After a (relatively) slow start, the Cavaliers are back on track. They're 23-8, closing ground on the 25-7 first-place Celtics. James is averaging nearly 28 points per game, 8.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists. He has triple doubles in each of his last three games, and he is living up to the "King James" moniker once again.

