The Minnesota Timberwolves are bringing back their most beloved and iconic jerseys, and it's not a moment too soon. The team revealed its throwback "Black Trees" jerseys as part of its Classic Edition uniform for the 2025-26 season. The team will also have a throwback court design to match when they don the "Black Trees."

According to Basketball Jersey Database, the Timberwolves used these jerseys as alternates from 1997-98 to 2007-08. That, of course, coincides with the franchise's rise from young organization to true contender led by Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett. Minnesota made the playoffs ineight straight seasons from 1996-97 to 2003-04, reaching the conference finals in 2003-04. The current Timberwolves era, led by Anthony Edwards, has featured four straight playoff appearances, including each of the last two Western Conference Final.

"Our Black Trees uniforms pay tribute to one of the most defining eras in team and league history, while introducing a new generation of fans to the Timberwolves' legacy," Timberwolves/Lynx CEO Matt Caldwell said in a statement. "These iconic uniforms hold a special place in our community, and bringing them back reflects our commitment to listening to fans and celebrating the moments they value most. We will continue to take a fan-first approach and look forward to unveiling more surprises throughout the season."

The Timberwolves will wear the uniforms in 28 games, including 21 home games, when the court will have this parquet design:

The jerseys and the court will debut in the Timberwolves' home opener, on Oct. 26 against the Pacers.