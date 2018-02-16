LOOK: Timberwolves honor Flip Saunders with ceremony, banner and custom shoes

During the Timberwolves glory days, there were two people at the helm of that success. Kevin Garnett and Flip Saunders. In 2015, Saunders died due to a battle with cancer. At the time, he was Minnesota's President of Basketball Operations and head coach.

On Thursday, Minnesota honored Saunders. Multiple former players came to honor the man who coached them, including former Wolves players like Sam Cassell and Latrell Sprewell. Former Pistons player Chauncey Billups was also in attendance.

Sam Cassell, Latrell Sprewell, Gary Trent, Troy Hudson, and Chauncey Billups all in the building tonight. #ForFlip pic.twitter.com/QOP9bW1uXT — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 16, 2018

Players wore customized Flip Saunders shoes. These will be auctioned after the game with proceeds going towards his foundation.

.@Kickstradomis created exclusive kicks for Wolves players in celebration of Flip Saunders Night.



Each pair will be auctioned off during tomorrow's game, with proceeds benefitting the Flip Saunders Legacy Fund.



📸 » https://t.co/kpH7IRbQUm pic.twitter.com/HS5d9CLCIy — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 14, 2018

The highlight of the night was the banner. Minnesota doesn't have many accolades, but Saunders name will hang in the Target Center forever.

Watch the entire ceremony here.

Saunders was a very accomplished coach. He coached three teams -- Wolves, Pistons and Wizards -- and had multiple trips to the playoffs. However, his time with the Wolves is where he made his name as a coach and executive. He was supposed to spend a long time with the franchise before his time was tragically cut short. It's nice to see the Wolves honor someone who had so much of an impact on the organization.