LOOK: Tune Squad basketball court pops up ahead of LeBron James' 'Space Jam' sequel

Neither Kevin Durant nor Kyrie Irving is likely to join LeBron James' upcoming "Space Jam" sequel, but their new NBA home will now serve as a physical billboard for the Los Angeles Lakers star's Looney Tunes crossover.

As HotNewHipHop reported Monday, Warner Bros. and Get Animated, the studio's art-centered initiative, recently brought a one-of-a-kind Tune Squad basketball court to Brooklyn more than a year ahead of the "Space Jam" follow-up's scheduled 2021 release.

The joint project, powered by Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), helped Williamsburg's Rodney Park North in the process, crafting the colorful new court from an old one that needed refurbishing in the park.

Featuring street-artist illustrations of Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Sylvester, Tweety and Taz, many of whom are expected to reprise their cartoon roles alongside James in the sequel to Michael Jordan's 1996 classic, the Tune Squad court will be open to the public starting Aug. 2.

The day before, it will officially be unveiled with a five-on-five game between Team Bugs and Team Daffy, with the court's creative director, Elena Parasco, captaining one side vs. NBA trainer Chris Brickley. Eric Bauza, the voice behind Bugs and Daffy, will appear for a halftime show.

The "Space Jam" sequel is due out July 16, 2021, with James' SpringHill Entertainment producing the film under Warner Bros.

Although the production has encountered several public hiccups, with Malcolm D. Lee ("Night School") replacing Terence Nance as director just three weeks into filming and notable NBA players like Giannis Antetokounmpo declining invitations to co-star in the movie, it's already begun production with other big names, like Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson, spotted on set.