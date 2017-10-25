LOOK: Twitter immediately turned Blake Griffin's poster dunk into amazing memes

The comparisons to Prince's dunk in Chappelle's Show were plentiful

Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin has dunked on his fair share of NBA players, so he has to do something pretty special to get our attention.

Mission accomplished.

During Tuesday night's game against the Utah Jazz, Griffin absolutely posterized Rudy Gobert as he tried to get out of the way, and then hung on the rim for good measure.

You can't give NBA Twitter something like this and expect them not to create memes. Some drew an immediate parallel between Griffin's rim hang and that of Prince in the famous skit from Chappelle's Show. Here are some of the best reactions.

As long as Griffin is dunking on folks, Twitter will make memes. It is written.

