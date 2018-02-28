LOOK: UFC fighter Chris Weidman tweets at LeBron James over Enes Kanter beef

Apparently, Enes Kanter is done trying to beat LeBron James on the floor, instead opting for some more unconventional means. UFC fighter Chris Weidman sent out a tweet on Wednesday that tagged LeBron, saying that James had better stop hurting the Knicks' feelings or Kanter is going to beat him up. The video shows Kanter getting distracted by something before throwing a few slow-motion right jabs on Weidman.

Hey @KingJames , I've been training my guy @Enes_Kanter . Best think twice before messing with the Orange and Blue again. #newyorkforever pic.twitter.com/Rm3h1p5ELk — Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) February 28, 2018

Kanter has played well against the Cavaliers this season, scoring 38 points in two outings. The Knicks are 1-1 against the Cavs, and the two teams don't face off again until the final two games of the season. The first showing will be April 9, while the next will be April 11.

While the Knicks are 8 1/2 games out of a playoff slot, the Cavs are 6 1/2 games back of first (and currently third in the East). While the Cavaliers have hardly been satisfied with their performance this year, it's unlikely they're troubling themselves with MMA Kanter.

Kanter and LeBron have had a weird beef dating back to the last time these teams played, with Kanter saying "I don't care what you call yourself King, Queen, Princess we're gonna fight. Nobody is gonna punk us" the last time these teams played. James responded with "Well I'm the King, my wife is the queen and my daughter is the princess, so we've got all three covered."

In a phrase, it's super weird, and Weidman inserting himself into the beef is only more bizarre. But it's hard to imagine a better pay-off than an MMA-style brawl between James and Kanter at center count come April 9.