LOOK: Utah Jazz reveal new Nike jerseys for 2017-18 season

The Utah Jazz have joined the Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, and Cleveland Cavaliers and others in revealing new jerseys for the 2017-18 season.

The Note x The Swoosh



It’s in the details: ➡️ https://t.co/N7gYFsC0Mj pic.twitter.com/yCqkkGrgwr — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 9, 2017

Every team will get new uniforms because the league switched to Nike as its manufacturer in a move that also will eliminate the traditional use of home and road jerseys.

Like the rest of the teams to unveil their new look, the Jazz have released two of their four jerseys, the "Association Edition" and the "Icon Edition."

The Jazz' new jerseys for next season. NBA.com/Jazz

For the most part, these are pretty much the same as the white and blue jerseys as last season. Via NBA.com/Jazz:

The custom number font that was introduced in 2016 remains, as does the thick color blocking of navy, gold and green on the side panels. This color blocking—which is an homage to the coloring of the trim on classic Jazz uniforms and warmups—remains on the uniforms sliced at a 66-degree angle to match the angles of the Jazz logo. New features include the addition of the Nike logo on the jersey and shorts and a 5 For The Fight partnership patch on the jersey. The word "UTAH" has been removed from the back of the shorts, and the neck color blocking has been simplified.

The "5 For The Fight" patch on the jerseys are a pretty cool and unique feature. 5 For The Fight is a campaign to fund cancer research led by a company in Utah.