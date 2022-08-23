Vanessa Bryant honored her late husband, Kobe Bryant, on Tuesday, which would've been his 44th birthday. Vanessa shared a special photo of herself and the late Los Angeles Lakers legend hugging after the franchise won the NBA title back in 2009.

"Happy birthday, baby!" Vanessa said in the Instagram post. "I love you and miss you so much! #44."

Several celebrities took a moment to comment on Vanessa's post and wish Kobe a Happy Birthday. Former Los Angeles Sparks star Lisa Leslie showed her support for Vanessa as she wrote "Happy Birthday King Kobe." Singer Monica, actor Mario Lopez, and even the Lakers official Instagram account also commented to wish Kobe a happy birthday.

On January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles. Kobe and Gianna were on their way, along with seven other people, to a youth basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Since Kobe's passing, Vanessa made it a point to make sure Kobe is never forgotten, especially when it comes to the couple's three daughters Natalia (19), Bianka (5), and Capri (3). In July, Vanessa shared a photo on Instagram in which took her children to the Italian city of Reggio Calabria where Kobe lived when he was eight years old.