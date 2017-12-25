LOOK: Warriors' Draymond Green trolls LeBron on Christmas with Arthur shoes

Early in the season when the Cavaliers were struggling mightily, LeBron James started a whole thing by posting an Arthur meme on Instagram. The picture of Arthur's balled-up fist went viral a while back, and usually used as a sign of frustration.

When LeBron posted it shortly after Kyrie Irving dropped 35 points for his new squad, the Boston Celtics, it certainly seemed that he was making a reference to the fact that Kyrie was thriving, while his Cavs were struggling. Of course, when asked about it, LeBron simply said he likes Arthur, so who knows what he was really trying to say.

So what does that have to do with today? Well, Draymond Green, in all his Draymond Green-ness, decided to break out some custom sneakers for the big Christmas Day matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Cavaliers. And what is on those sneakers? Arthur, obviously. Each heel of the shoe has the cartoon aardvark playing next to a Christmas tree.

First of all, this is the most Draymond Green thing ever. He's trolled LeBron before during the Warriors' championship parade, but bringing the trolling to Christmas Day is a new level.

But also, those shoes are actually pretty sweet. Nike should consider putting those out for sale.