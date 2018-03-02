LOOK: Warriors' Stephen Curry practices his golf swing and trashes a hotel room

Stephen Curry has continued the long and glorious tradition of superstars trashing hotel rooms. While on the road, Curry decided that indoors would be the best place to start working on his golf swing. The result? Curry turned his room into a veritable "Saw" trap.

His caption read: "when you feel like you're on the @pgatour so you gotta get some swings going in the hotel room #idiot."

That really is a seemingly impossible amount of glass. The real story here is that Curry is just bringing his clubs on the road to swing in his room, but haven't we all done that? Hopefully when Curry hits the links with Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala on Saturday there won't be any light fixtures or Sistine Chapel-sized glass ceilings overhanging him.

Who knows where this photo came from. Logic dictates it was probably in Washington, but Curry and the Warriors also play in Atlanta on Friday. Either way, room service is going to have a nasty job.

Mistakes were made, but at least Curry can laugh at himself. And now Charles Barkley can talk about how he's only the second-worst basketball player to turn to golf.