LOOK: Wizards' John Wall has serious beef with his NBA 2K18 game rating
Wall is clearly unhappy with his 2K rating, which is the same as Kyrie Irving and just below Paul George
We don't yet know where every player stands in the hierarchy of the NBA 2K18 game ratings, but John Wall knows his own ranking -- and he is not happy about it.
Wall fired off a tweet on Friday directed at Ronnie Singh -- aka 'Ronnie 2K', the digital marketing director of 2K Sports. The Wizards star guard made sure to voice his displeasure with his 90 rating by calling Ronnie 2K a joke, which he was fast to respond to.
It appears Wall picked a Twitter war he wasn't prepared to battle. Ronnie 2K casually salted John Wall into social media oblivion.
Wall might have a legitimate beef with his rating, but it's really too early to tell. Thus far, he's rated higher than D'Angelo Russell, Lonzo Ball, Gordon Hayward, DeMar DeRozan and Devin Booker. He's tied with Kyrie Irving, who shares a 2K rating of 90, and finds himself just below Karl-Anthony Towns and Paul George, who both have a 91 rating.
Here's some of the other notable ratings that have been released.
Kevin Durant: 96
DeRozan: 89
Hayward: 88
Joel Embiid: 86
Booker: 86
Ball: 80
Markelle Fultz: 80
Russell: 80
Nick Young: 74
-
