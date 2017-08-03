LOOK: WNBA teams to be featured in video game for first time ever in NBA Live 18

The WNBA is currently its 21st season, but never before has the league been included in a video game. Until now.

EA Sports has announced that all 12 WNBA teams and their players will be featured in NBA Live 18, which will be released in a demo version on Aug. 11.

"It's our responsibility to do this for all types of people," EA Sports executive producer for NBA Sean O'Brien told CNBC. "You'll definitely see more of it."

The WNBA had its inaugural season in 1997 with eight teams. Many of the current 12 teams share cities and arenas with their NBA counterparts.

"We are delighted to collaborate and make history with EA," WNBA President Lisa Borders said in a press release. "With EA's expertise and ingenuity, the game will provide a terrific platform to showcase the players and the league, enabling fans to experience the WNBA in a new, exciting way."

The full version of NBA Live 18 is scheduled to be released in September.